6 Stocks Halted In Wednesday's Session

A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

Here are all the stocks halted on a circuit breaker today, according to Benzinga Pro.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (NYSE: DO): Stock halted for volatility as shares fell 40% in the hour following the opening bell.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB): Stock halted for volatility at 9:57 a.m. after climbing 38.8% in four minutes.

Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB): Stock halted at 10:16 a.m. with news pending; shares slipped by 6.70% over the trading session.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA): Stock halted for volatility at 12:12 p.m.; shares fell 60.02% over the trading session.

Sky Harbour Group Corp (NYSE: SKYH): Stock halted for volatility at 1:05 p.m. after climbing 16.88% in four minutes.

Bionomics ADS (NASDAQ: BNOX): Stock halted for volatility three times over the trading session; the chart shows massive upside and downside swings.