 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Halted In Wednesday's Session
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 30, 2022 5:12pm   Comments
Share:
6 Stocks Halted In Wednesday's Session

A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

Here are all the stocks halted on a circuit breaker today, according to Benzinga Pro.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (NYSE: DO): Stock halted for volatility as shares fell 40% in the hour following the opening bell.

Revelation Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: REVB): Stock halted for volatility at 9:57 a.m. after climbing 38.8% in four minutes.

Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB): Stock halted at 10:16 a.m. with news pending; shares slipped by 6.70% over the trading session.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA): Stock halted for volatility at 12:12 p.m.; shares fell 60.02% over the trading session.

Sky Harbour Group Corp (NYSE: SKYH): Stock halted for volatility at 1:05 p.m. after climbing 16.88% in four minutes.

Bionomics ADS (NASDAQ: BNOX): Stock halted for volatility three times over the trading session; the chart shows massive upside and downside swings. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKBA + BNOX)

FDA Rejects Akebia Therapeutics' Vadadustat For CKD-Associated Anemia
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi-IGM Ink Antibody Drug Collaboration; NeoGenomics Sinks On CEO Departure, Q1 Warning; Decision Day For Akebia
The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 27-April 2): Lipocine, Akebia, Merck Await FDA Verdicts, Adcom Test For Amylyx, BioNTech Earnings And More
Akebia Therapeutics Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com