New Seasons Market Adopts Graphic Packaging's PaperSeal
- Graphic Packaging Holding Co's (NYSE: GPK) PaperSeal tray product has been adopted by grocer New Seasons Market.
- New Seasons Market will replace the plastic clamshells currently used on the grocer's Partner Brand Fresh Pasta, with Graphic's PaperSeal tray.
- The new PaperSeal tray-packed pasta will appear in stores from April, enabling New Seasons Market to eliminate 120,000 plastic packs from entering waste streams each year.
- PaperSeal tray product was developed in partnership with tray sealing technology provider G. Mondini.
- Price Action: GPK shares are trading higher by 0.52% at $20.39 on the last check Wednesday.
