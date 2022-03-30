 Skip to main content

New Seasons Market Adopts Graphic Packaging's PaperSeal
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2022 1:48pm   Comments
New Seasons Market Adopts Graphic Packaging's PaperSeal
  • Graphic Packaging Holding Co's (NYSE: GPKPaperSeal tray product has been adopted by grocer New Seasons Market.
  • New Seasons Market will replace the plastic clamshells currently used on the grocer's Partner Brand Fresh Pasta, with Graphic's PaperSeal tray.
  • The new PaperSeal tray-packed pasta will appear in stores from April, enabling New Seasons Market to eliminate 120,000 plastic packs from entering waste streams each year.
  • PaperSeal tray product was developed in partnership with tray sealing technology provider G. Mondini.
  • Price Action: GPK shares are trading higher by 0.52% at $20.39 on the last check Wednesday.

