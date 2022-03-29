 Skip to main content

SpiderOak, Lockheed Martin Enter Space Cybersecurity + Blockchain Collaboration
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 3:23pm   Comments
  • SpiderOak Mission Systems and Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) Space's Mission Solutions business collaborate for developing and testing a zero-trust cybersecurity platform to secure data across the space data supply chain.
  • The two companies signed an agreement to field key components of the SpiderOak OrbitSecure platform. OrbitSecure is SpiderOak's lightweight software-only solution for ground and space platforms to secure all data types over untrusted infrastructure.
  • SpiderOak will work with Lockheed Martin in adapting its commercial technology to new uses for potential military and intelligence community satellite operators.
  • Separately, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) collaborated with Lockheed Martin to qualify material for space and aviation end-use parts.
  • Through this collaboration with Lockheed Martin and the Metropolitan State University of Denver, Stratasys expects to provide confidence in preferred materials, demonstrate the repeatability of the F900 3D printer and deliver process documentation that supports qualification specifications for flight applications.
  • Price Action: LMT shares are trading lower by 1.91% at $436.47 and SSYS higher by 8.13% at $27.26 on the last check Tuesday.

