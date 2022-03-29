 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Blue Bird Receives Largest Single Order Of Electric School Buses
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 2:08pm   Comments
Share:
Blue Bird Receives Largest Single Order Of Electric School Buses
  • Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) disclosed that Modesto City Schools in California purchased 30 zero-emission school buses, denoting the company's single largest order of electric school buses from a school district.
  • Modesto City purchased Blue Bird All American Type D electric school buses.
  • The order will facilitate the school district to convert nearly 50% of its diesel-powered bus fleet to clean energy.
  • The district anticipates delivery of the zero-emission vehicles in Q4 of 2022. 
  • Blue Bird's electric school buses were partially funded by California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).
  • Price Action: BLBD shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $20.88 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLBD)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2022
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Blue Bird's Return On Capital Employed Overview
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Recap: Blue Bird Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 9, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com