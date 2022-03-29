Blue Bird Receives Largest Single Order Of Electric School Buses
- Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) disclosed that Modesto City Schools in California purchased 30 zero-emission school buses, denoting the company's single largest order of electric school buses from a school district.
- Modesto City purchased Blue Bird All American Type D electric school buses.
- The order will facilitate the school district to convert nearly 50% of its diesel-powered bus fleet to clean energy.
- The district anticipates delivery of the zero-emission vehicles in Q4 of 2022.
- Blue Bird's electric school buses were partially funded by California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).
- Price Action: BLBD shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $20.88 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.