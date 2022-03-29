Jiuzi Inks Cooperation Agreement With 'Skyworth' EV Maker Skywell
- Jiuzi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: JZXN) subsidiary Zhejiang Jiuzi has entered into a one-year strategic cooperation agreement with Jiangsu Skywell Automobile Co., a manufacturer of Chinese electric vehicle Skyworth.
- As per the deal, Zhejiang Jiuzi has secured a non-exclusive right to use Skywell's Skyworth trademark and sell its new EV6 SUV series during 2022-2023.
- Zhejiang Jiuzi plans to purchase 500 EVs of both mass-production and customized models through Skywell's preferential sales policies.
- "We are expecting a contractual income close to RMB60 million to Jiuzi from this robust collaboration with Skywell," said Shuibo Zhang, CEO of Jiuzi Holdings.
- Price Action: JZXN shares are trading higher by 7.14% at $1.35 on the last check Tuesday.
