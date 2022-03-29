 Skip to main content

Splash Beverage Inks Distribution Deal With New Jersey-Based Northern Eagle Beverage
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 1:18pm   Comments
Splash Beverage Inks Distribution Deal With New Jersey-Based Northern Eagle Beverage
  • Splash Beverage Group Inc (NYSE: SBEV) has signed an agreement with AB-ONE distributor Northern Eagle Beverage Company to distribute its products in New Jersey's Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic Counties.
  • Northern Eagle Beverage is an independently owned wholesaler and distributor headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey. 
  • Northern Eagle Beverage will distribute SALT Tequila, Copa di Vino wines by the glass, and Pulpoloco Sangria beverage brands.
  • "New Jersey's Northern Eagle Beverage Company puts our three premium products on the shelves in 4 highly populated NJ counties," said CEO Robert Nistico.
  • Price Action: SBEV shares are trading higher by 1.86% at $2.65 on the last check Tuesday.

