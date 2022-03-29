ChargePoint Partners With Goldman Sachs Renewable Power
- ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) has partnered with Goldman Sachs Renewable Power (GSRP), a long-term investor in clean energy projects.
- Together, the parties will introduce new tailored financing solutions as part of the ChargePoint as a Service (CPaaS) to reduce the upfront costs of EV charging technology.
- ChargePoint and GSRP will offer financed and turnkey options to retailers, including end-to-end construction, installation, and maintenance.
- The partnership will enable customers to implement a superior EV charging solution at no capital expense.
- Price Action: CHPT shares are trading higher by 4.87% at $19.58 on the last check Tuesday.
