Dine Brands Picks FreedomPay To Enhance Checkout
- Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) has selected FreedomPay to implement Next Level Commerce platform solutions in its Applebee's and IHOP Restaurants and online platforms.
- FreedomPay will handle all in-person and online payments at Dine Brands restaurants across North America.
- "FreedomPay provides us with a secure and robust platform and a comprehensive ecosystem of vendor partnerships while providing a customized user experience for our guests," said CIO Justin Skelton.
- The commerce platform offers merchants a touchless ecosystem that supports contactless payments, the ability to unify commerce across properties, and a fully integrated end-to-end solution.
- Price Action: DIN shares are trading higher by 4.85% at $77.96 on the last check Tuesday.
