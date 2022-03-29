 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dine Brands Picks FreedomPay To Enhance Checkout
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 10:56am   Comments
Share:
Dine Brands Picks FreedomPay To Enhance Checkout
  • Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) has selected FreedomPay to implement Next Level Commerce platform solutions in its Applebee's and IHOP Restaurants and online platforms.
  • FreedomPay will handle all in-person and online payments at Dine Brands restaurants across North America.
  • "FreedomPay provides us with a secure and robust platform and a comprehensive ecosystem of vendor partnerships while providing a customized user experience for our guests," said CIO Justin Skelton.
  • The commerce platform offers merchants a touchless ecosystem that supports contactless payments, the ability to unify commerce across properties, and a fully integrated end-to-end solution.
  • Price Action: DIN shares are trading higher by 4.85% at $77.96 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIN)

PepsiCo Partners With IHOP For Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola
Nextbite Partners With IHOP For Virtual Restaurant Launch
Looking Into Dine Brands Global's Return On Capital Employed
Recap: Dine Brands Global Q4 Earnings
Dine Brands Posts Mixed Q4 Results; Plans New Buyback
Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com