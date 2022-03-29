Dine Brands Selects FreedomPay to Enhance the Omni-Channel Checkout Experience

PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dine Brands today announces it has selected FreedomPay to implement Next Level Commerce™ solutions across its Applebee's and IHOP Restaurants and online platforms. FreedomPay, the partner of choice for leading brands across hospitality, will handle all in-person and online payments at Dine Brands restaurants across North America. Dine Brands has already begun rolling out FreedomPay as part of its commitment to consistently delivering an exceptional guest experience.



"FreedomPay provides us with a secure and robust platform and a comprehensive ecosystem of vendor partnerships while providing a customized user experience for our guests," says Justin Skelton, CIO of Dine Brands. "We are excited to be undergoing this transition toward a new and improved payment solution."

FreedomPay's Next Level Commerce platform offers many benefits to merchants, including:

The ability to unify commerce across properties, channels, and regions within a single "open," fully agnostic, flexible platform;

A touchless ecosystem that supports contactless payments, QR technology, Apple Pay, and Google Pay; and

A fully integrated end-to-end solution enabling secure payments, identity-as-a-service, loyalty, and Business Intelligence.



"FreedomPay's industry-leading commerce technology has transformed the payment experience for millions of consumers globally, and we're excited to bring these next level capabilities to Dine Brands' restaurants," said Chris Kronenthal, President of FreedomPay. "The partnership will bring a fast and secure transformational experience in-store and online."

