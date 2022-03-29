 Skip to main content

Tigress Financial Analyst Sees 45% Upside In Nvidia - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 9:30am   Comments
Tigress Financial Analyst Sees 45% Upside In Nvidia - Read Why
  • Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the price target on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $410 from $400 and kept a Buy rating. The price target implied an upside of 45.3%.
  • Nvidia's recent analyst day and GPU Technology Conference, or GTC, highlighted new products and their advancement in AI, further powering data centers, gaming, autonomous technology, and the Omniverse targeting a $1-trillion total addressable market.
  • Also Read: 5 Nvidia Analysts On AI Inflection, A $1-Trillion Opportunity, Silicon-Software Split And Sky-High Valuation
  • Nvidia raised its long-term TAM to $1 trillion, with a 50-50 breakup between silicon and software.
  • Nvidia continued to evolve into the world's leading AI processing provider, likely to be the world's most transformative technology.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 1.90% at $287.55 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Goldman SachsReinstatesNeutral
Feb 2022Summit Insights GroupDowngradesBuyHold
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

