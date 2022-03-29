Tigress Financial Analyst Sees 45% Upside In Nvidia - Read Why
- Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the price target on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $410 from $400 and kept a Buy rating. The price target implied an upside of 45.3%.
- Nvidia's recent analyst day and GPU Technology Conference, or GTC, highlighted new products and their advancement in AI, further powering data centers, gaming, autonomous technology, and the Omniverse targeting a $1-trillion total addressable market.
- Also Read: 5 Nvidia Analysts On AI Inflection, A $1-Trillion Opportunity, Silicon-Software Split And Sky-High Valuation
- Nvidia raised its long-term TAM to $1 trillion, with a 50-50 breakup between silicon and software.
- Nvidia continued to evolve into the world's leading AI processing provider, likely to be the world's most transformative technology.
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 1.90% at $287.55 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for NVDA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Goldman Sachs
|Reinstates
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Summit Insights Group
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech