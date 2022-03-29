GM Keeps Up Production In China By Retaining Workers In Factory: Reuters
- General Motors Company’s (NYSE: GM) joint venture in Shanghai, China, is continuing production amid lockdown by making workers sleep on factory floors, Reuters reported.
- The company has formed an arrangement in which workers sleep, live, and work in isolation from the rest of the world to prevent virus transmission.
- General Motors runs the facilities as a joint venture with Chinese state-owned automaker SAIC Motor Corp.
- Reuters noted that the auto giant has resorted to such measures to keep its production uninterrupted as China has lockdown several of its cities and production hubs following a surge in COVID-19 cases.
- Price Action: GM shares are trading higher by 0.72% at $44.54 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Kevauto via Wikimedia
