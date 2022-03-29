 Skip to main content

GM Keeps Up Production In China By Retaining Workers In Factory: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 7:16am   Comments
  • General Motors Company’s (NYSE: GM) joint venture in Shanghai, China, is continuing production amid lockdown by making workers sleep on factory floors, Reuters reported.
  • The company has formed an arrangement in which workers sleep, live, and work in isolation from the rest of the world to prevent virus transmission. 
  • General Motors runs the facilities as a joint venture with Chinese state-owned automaker SAIC Motor Corp.
  • Reuters noted that the auto giant has resorted to such measures to keep its production uninterrupted as China has lockdown several of its cities and production hubs following a surge in COVID-19 cases.
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading higher by 0.72% at $44.54 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Kevauto via Wikimedia

