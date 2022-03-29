 Skip to main content

Domino's Pizza China Operator Eyes Hong Kong Listing: CNBC
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 6:42am
  • Domino’s Pizza Inc’s (NYSE: DPZ) store operator in China, DPC Dash, is planning to go public on the Hong Kong stock exchange, CNBC reported.
  • Domino’s Pizza has a 15.7% stake in DPC as of the filing date through wholly-owned entities, the report added.
  • Bank of America Securities is the sole sponsor of the listing, the report cited the application.
  • DPC has 485 directly operated stores in mainland China, with plans to open 120 new stores in 2022.
  • Price Action: DPZ shares closed higher by 1.10% at $399.07 on Monday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia

