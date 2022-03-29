Domino's Pizza China Operator Eyes Hong Kong Listing: CNBC
- Domino’s Pizza Inc’s (NYSE: DPZ) store operator in China, DPC Dash, is planning to go public on the Hong Kong stock exchange, CNBC reported.
- Domino’s Pizza has a 15.7% stake in DPC as of the filing date through wholly-owned entities, the report added.
- Bank of America Securities is the sole sponsor of the listing, the report cited the application.
- DPC has 485 directly operated stores in mainland China, with plans to open 120 new stores in 2022.
- Price Action: DPZ shares closed higher by 1.10% at $399.07 on Monday.
- Photo via Wikimedia
