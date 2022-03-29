 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FedEx Promotes Raj Subramaniam To Succeed Frederick Smith As CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 6:12am   Comments
Share:
FedEx Promotes Raj Subramaniam To Succeed Frederick Smith As CEO
  • FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) has promoted its President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Raj Subramaniam, to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and President, effective June 1, 2022.
  • The company's Chairman and CEO, Frederick W. Smith, will become Executive Chairman, effective the same date.
  • Subramaniam has been named President and CEO-elect of FedEx, effective immediately. Subramaniam, who was elected to the FedEx Board in 2020, will maintain his seat on the Board.
  • Smith and Subramaniam will both report directly to the Board, and the COO position will not be backfilled.
  • Subramaniam joined FedEx in 1991 and has served in many executive roles over the years, including CEO of FedEx Express.
  • Price Action: FDX shares closed higher by 1.54% at $230.05 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
FedEx Office Unveils 'Online Notary' Via Alliance With Notarize
CNBC's Final Trades: Home Depot, Shell, FedEx And This Health Care Stock That Has Reached A Record High
All The Stocks That Moved From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report' Monday
Can Drones Be The Aspirin For Pharma Supply Chain Headaches?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com