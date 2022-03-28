Skechers USA Partners With Martha Stewart To Promote Comfort Footwear
- Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) has partnered with businesswoman and style icon Martha Stewart for a marketing campaign for the brand's comfort footwear across the U.S. and Canada.
- Martha Stewart will promote Skechers' Memory Foam and Arch Fit collections in the multiplatform campaign.
- Martha Stewart became America's first self-made billionaire in 2000 as the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia through her television programs, best-selling magazine, and books.
- "Generations have been inspired by her television shows, books, magazines, and products, and millions follow her online..," said president Michael Greenberg.
- Price Action: SKX shares are trading lower by 0.32% at $40.27 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.