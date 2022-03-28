 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Skechers USA Partners With Martha Stewart To Promote Comfort Footwear
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 1:32pm   Comments
Share:
Skechers USA Partners With Martha Stewart To Promote Comfort Footwear
  • Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) has partnered with businesswoman and style icon Martha Stewart for a marketing campaign for the brand's comfort footwear across the U.S. and Canada.
  • Martha Stewart will promote Skechers' Memory Foam and Arch Fit collections in the multiplatform campaign.
  • Martha Stewart became America's first self-made billionaire in 2000 as the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia through her television programs, best-selling magazine, and books.
  • "Generations have been inspired by her television shows, books, magazines, and products, and millions follow her online..," said president Michael Greenberg.
  • Price Action: SKX shares are trading lower by 0.32% at $40.27 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SKX)

Getting To DeFi And Metaverse Investments Can Be Tricky, This Company Says It Wants To Help
Harold Hamm Purchases $20 Million Worth Of Continental Resources
Crocs And 3 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders
The Only 'Cannabis' Ad That Aired During Super Bowl: Willie Nelson, Skechers' Hilarious 'Legalize' Commercial
Gaucho – Buenos Aires Announces A New Director Of Design To Lead The Company At This Year's New York Fashion Week
Skechers USA: Q4 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com