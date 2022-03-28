Tantech Wins Vehicle Order From Ecuador Customer
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) said its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co Ltd, won an additional ten vehicle orders.
- The company expects the order for customized, high-end black and yellow midibuses to be delivered to the customer in Ecuador in May 2022.
- Shangchi Automobile's diesel light midibuses feature a manual five-speed transmission with seating for 18 passengers.
- The busses also have provisions for USB access charging ports, air conditioning and heating, air purification system, rear reverse radar, and high mount brake lights.
- "We are seeing increased demand for our midibuses as the global economy continues to reopen, while inventory shortages continue to hamper the passenger vehicle market," said CEO Wangfeng Yan.
- Price Action: TANH shares are trading lower by 1.65% at $0.50 on the last check Monday.
