JD.Com Subsidiary JD Property Secures $800M Financing
- JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) said its subsidiary, JD Property, has entered into agreements for its non-redeemable series B preferred share financing with investors.
- The total amount raised in this round is expected to be approximately $800 million.
- The investors include Hillhouse Investment, Warburg Pincus, and a global institutional investor.
- The financing will help support JD Property's business expansion and model transformation.
- JD.com will remain the majority shareholder of JD Property after the completion of this transaction.
- Price Action: JD shares are trading lower by 3.62% at $57.75 in premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Financing Movers Trading Ideas General