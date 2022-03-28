 Skip to main content

JD.Com Subsidiary JD Property Secures $800M Financing
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 9:22am   Comments
JD.Com Subsidiary JD Property Secures $800M Financing
  • JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) said its subsidiary, JD Property, has entered into agreements for its non-redeemable series B preferred share financing with investors.
  • The total amount raised in this round is expected to be approximately $800 million.
  • The investors include Hillhouse Investment, Warburg Pincus, and a global institutional investor.
  • The financing will help support JD Property's business expansion and model transformation.
  • JD.com will remain the majority shareholder of JD Property after the completion of this transaction.
  • Price Action: JD shares are trading lower by 3.62% at $57.75 in premarket on the last check Monday.

