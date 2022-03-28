 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMC Entertainment CEO Vouches For More Deals: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 7:24am   Comments
Share:
AMC Entertainment CEO Vouches For More Deals: Reuters
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said the company would execute more deals, Reuters reported.
  • Recently, AMC revealed a $27.9 million investment in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp.
  • "I'd like to think there will be more third-party external M&A announcements going forward where AMC can reach for the stars and intriguing investments that have potentially attractive returns," the report quoted Aron.
  • The report added that AMC raised almost $1.8 billion in 2021 by selling its shares in the open market, riding on the 'meme stock' phenomena created by retail investors.
  • Price Action: AMC shares are trading higher by 2.17% at $20.68 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMC)

Top Shiba Inu Wallet Holds Tokens Worth Over $100M
These Are The Top 10 Stocks Held On Robinhood: Where Do Apple, Tesla, AMC And Sundial Rank?
AMC's Hycroft Raises $195M In Just Two Weeks And Adam Aron Can't Stop Boasting About It
If You Purchased $100 Worth Of Shiba Inu Coin Each Time It Was Listed By A Major Exchange, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Like It Hot? Netflix Gets Rare NC-17 Rating On Marilyn Monroe Biopic
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 25, 2022: Tilray, Sundial, Bed Bath & Beyond, And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Media General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com