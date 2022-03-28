AMC Entertainment CEO Vouches For More Deals: Reuters
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron said the company would execute more deals, Reuters reported.
- Recently, AMC revealed a $27.9 million investment in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp.
- "I'd like to think there will be more third-party external M&A announcements going forward where AMC can reach for the stars and intriguing investments that have potentially attractive returns," the report quoted Aron.
- The report added that AMC raised almost $1.8 billion in 2021 by selling its shares in the open market, riding on the 'meme stock' phenomena created by retail investors.
- Price Action: AMC shares are trading higher by 2.17% at $20.68 in premarket on the last check Monday.
