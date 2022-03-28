 Skip to main content

ChargePoint Partners With Gatik For Electrification Of Logistics
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2022 6:00am   Comments
  • ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) has partnered with an autonomous logistics firm, Gatik, to develop an electric ecosystem for autonomous vehicles.
  • ChargePoint will work with Gatik to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure and integrated services for Gatik's customers in the U.S. and Canadian markets.
  • "Our partnership with Gatik will help more fleets to realize their e-mobility and decarbonization goals," said Rich Mohr, VP, Fleet at ChargePoint.
  • Gatik's partnership with ChargePoint provides customers access to Gatik's class 3-6 autonomous electric fleet and ChargePoint's charging infrastructure and integrated services to support the sustainable logistics sector.
  • Price Action: CHPT shares are trading higher by 0.65% at $18.59 in premarket on the last check Monday.

