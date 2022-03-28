ChargePoint Partners With Gatik For Electrification Of Logistics
- ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) has partnered with an autonomous logistics firm, Gatik, to develop an electric ecosystem for autonomous vehicles.
- ChargePoint will work with Gatik to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure and integrated services for Gatik's customers in the U.S. and Canadian markets.
- "Our partnership with Gatik will help more fleets to realize their e-mobility and decarbonization goals," said Rich Mohr, VP, Fleet at ChargePoint.
- Gatik's partnership with ChargePoint provides customers access to Gatik's class 3-6 autonomous electric fleet and ChargePoint's charging infrastructure and integrated services to support the sustainable logistics sector.
- Price Action: CHPT shares are trading higher by 0.65% at $18.59 in premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.