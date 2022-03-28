This Coin Was Up 2.5x Last Week, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin By Far

Zilliqa (ZIL) rose more than 150% last week and was the biggest gainer in the period. The token associated with a blockchain that says it is the first to rely on a sharded network entirely is focused on high throughput and fast transactional speed.

Top Gainers of Week Ending March 6, 2022 (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 7-Day % Change (+/-) All-Time High Value/Date Reached % Change (+/-) Since All-Time High Zilliqa (ZIL) +153.58% $0.2563 On May 6, 2021 -58.95%

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why Is It Moving? Sharding is a reference to splitting a blockchain into smaller partitions, with each subunit known as shard. This process can help the network become faster and reduce latency.

Ethereum, a larger rival of Zilliqa, is expected to ship Shard chains in 2023, according to the project’s website.

ZIL’s price spike eclipsed the rise in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) last week, which rose by 15%, 16.2% and 24.35%, respectively.

ZIL has seen a pump based on euphoria surrounding Metapolis — a metaverse.

The metaverse runs on unity, unreal engine and Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) Omniverse platform. Metapolis is billed as the first-ever Metaverse-as-a-Service platform or MaaS.

Yes, the rumours are true. Zilliqa will be hitting up #Miami to host an exclusive, early-access event for Metapolis!! Watch https://t.co/qrrcJtb7Dh later this week to find out how you can be a part of it. pic.twitter.com/p9i3sDvmK9 — Zilliqa (@zilliqa) March 23, 2022

Last week, Metapolis announced a new partnership with Agora, a global talent awards app. Agora will onboard Zilliqa as its “leading blockchain” along with Metapolis, as per a statement.

A tweet by Zilliqa noted that, in 2021, the number of ZIL addresses grew 180% compared with 2020. Correspondingly, growth has also been seen in transaction volume, which rose 172% from 11.2 million to 30.2 million.

More people are hopping aboard the ZIL train. 2021 saw the number of ZIL addresses grow 180% from 2020. Transaction volume also grew correspondingly, chalking a 172% increase from 11.2m to 30.2m! Turn your attention to the numbers below #EcosystemExcerpts pic.twitter.com/Htyt7KFLu2 — Zilliqa (@zilliqa) March 25, 2022

Last week, the project announced Valeriy Zamaraiev had taken up the role of head of distributed system engineering at Zilliqa. Zamaraiev was previously with Dfinity and has had stints as a Technical Program Manager with Google and at YouTube — both arms of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

ANOTHER HIRE ALERT Valeriy Zamaraiev takes up the role of Head of Distributed System Engineering. Bringing expertise from stints at @dfinity, @Google & @YouTube, he will help make @zilliqa the blockchain-of-choice for brilliant dApps! https://t.co/kvhwOFShRq pic.twitter.com/nEmhI4VMYI — Zilliqa (@zilliqa) March 21, 2022

Read Next: Why Ethereum Classic Rally Is Continuing Unabated