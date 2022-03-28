 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Coin Was Up 2.5x Last Week, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin By Far
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 28, 2022 2:25am   Comments
Share:
This Coin Was Up 2.5x Last Week, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin By Far

Zilliqa (ZIL) rose more than 150% last week and was the biggest gainer in the period. The token associated with a blockchain that says it is the first to rely on a sharded network entirely is focused on high throughput and fast transactional speed. 

Top Gainers of Week Ending March 6, 2022 (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 7-Day % Change (+/-) All-Time High Value/Date Reached % Change (+/-) Since All-Time High
Zilliqa (ZIL) +153.58% $0.2563 On May 6, 2021 -58.95%

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why Is It Moving? Sharding is a reference to splitting a blockchain into smaller partitions, with each subunit known as shard. This process can help the network become faster and reduce latency. 

Ethereum, a larger rival of Zilliqa, is expected to ship Shard chains in 2023, according to the project’s website.

ZIL’s price spike eclipsed the rise in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) last week, which rose by 15%, 16.2% and 24.35%, respectively.

ZIL has seen a pump based on euphoria surrounding Metapolis — a metaverse. 

The metaverse runs on unity, unreal engine and Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) Omniverse platform. Metapolis is billed as the first-ever Metaverse-as-a-Service platform or MaaS.

Last week, Metapolis announced a new partnership with Agora, a global talent awards app. Agora will onboard Zilliqa as its “leading blockchain” along with Metapolis, as per a statement.

A tweet by Zilliqa noted that, in 2021, the number of ZIL addresses grew 180% compared with 2020. Correspondingly, growth has also been seen in transaction volume, which rose 172% from 11.2 million to 30.2 million. 

Last week, the project announced Valeriy Zamaraiev had taken up the role of head of distributed system engineering at Zilliqa. Zamaraiev was previously with Dfinity and has had stints as a Technical Program Manager with Google and at YouTube — both arms of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

Read Next: Why Ethereum Classic Rally Is Continuing Unabated

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

Janet Yellen Talks 'Benefits' From Crypto And Its Significant Role' In Americans' Investment Decisions
Why Ethereum Classic Rally Is Continuing Unabated
Grimes To Release 'Children's Metaverse Book' On This Blockchain
This Meme Coin Named After Dogecoin And Elon Musk Is Outperforming Major Coins Today
Coinbase Said To Be In Talks To Buy Brazil's Biggest Crypto Exchange
Bitcoin Nears $47K Level, Pulls Up Ethereum And Dogecoin: What's Driving The Crypto Rally?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Blockchain sharding ZiliqaCryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com