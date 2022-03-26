Elon Musk Asks 'Is A New Platform Needed?': Changing Twitter Logo From Bird To Doge Would Be 'Sickkk'

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Saturday to question if a new social media platform needs to be created to challenge Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)

What Happened: In a series of tweets, Musk asked if the time has come for a new platform to replace Twitter. He said the company has a unique responsibility when it comes to being the primary platform for public discourse.

Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done? https://t.co/aPS9ycji37 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

He went on to directly ask if it's time to establish an alternative to the premier microblogging and social networking service company.

Is a new platform needed? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

Musk also responded to a follower who said Twitter does not fairly present both side of the political debate.

Doesn’t sound very balanced — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

When a follower suggested that Musk buy the company and change the Twitter logo from a bird to a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Musk indicated that he likes the idea.

Haha that would sickkk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

Previously, the CEO of India-based smaller social media platform Koo, promoted as a Twitter rival, chimed in with his views. Aprameya Radhakrishnan invited Musk to join the platform by explaining at length its decentralized approach.

Musk's Poll On Twitter: In response to Musk's Firday poll on whether Twitter adheres to the principles of free speech, his legion of followers overwhelmingly responded with a negative answer.

Free speech, according to Musk, is essential to a functioning democracy. About 70% of the people find Twitter stifling free speech, which is something to be mulled over.

Musk added a word of caution in a follow-up tweet to the poll. "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully," he had said.

Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2022

Incidentally, Musk previously ran a poll to solicit views on whether the Twitter algorithm should be open source. More than three-fourths of the responders replied in the affirmative. Having an open source will provide people information on how Twitter decides on what to show in its feed.

Implications Of Poll Results: Musk has in the past projected himself to be a "free speech advocate."

Earlier this month, he disclosed in a tweet that Starlink was approached to block news sources from Russia. While stating that he will not do so, the Tesla CEO said he is a "free speech absolutist."

Musk has also called out mainstream media companies many times in the past for presenting polarizing and biased information.

Musk's criticism about Twitter elicited a mixed response from users of the platform. One of them commented that Twitter is a private company and is therefore free to make its own rules.

Another user went onto to explain that Twitter isn't really anti-free speech, and the difficulty lies in differentiating between misinformation, free speech and hate speech. Twitter is left with no option but to censor a lot of posts, the user reasoned.

Tesla closed Friday's session at $1,010.64, down 0.32%.

