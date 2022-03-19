 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Calls Out Mainstream Media Yet Again: Here's What He Finds 'Troubling' About Them
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2022 12:38pm   Comments
Elon Musk Calls Out Mainstream Media Yet Again: Here's What He Finds 'Troubling' About Them

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is quite vocal on Twitter, wherein he shares updates on his companies and his views on varied subjects.

What Happened: In a tweet on Friday, Musk called out mainstream media for being "crazy/dangerous," and stated that he found the "groupthink" among these companies as "troubling."

"There should be dissent," the Tesla chief said.

These views were expressed in a quote tweet of an Independent article on Russell Brand, who has evolved from being a comedian to hosting radio shows to being a YouTuber. The Independent article was an opinionated commentary that panned the English comedian for profiting from his "topical controversy-mongering" YouTube videos. Musk, however, said he seemed to think Brand's videos were more "balanced and insightful" than those who were criticizing him.

Related Link: Will Elon Musk Launch His Own Social Media?

Musk- A Chronic Mainstream Media Critic? Musk has in the past expressed his discontent with mainstream media outlets in more than one instance.

As early as last month when Ark Invest analyst Brett Winton tweeted that the "Internet tried to bully, threaten, exhort and browbeat" the firm into giving up on Tesla, Musk said it was crazy. "The insane tweet FUD campaign & press hatestream of 2017-2019 is still easily found," he said in reply.

In another tweet, also in February, Musk said most media outlets attempt to answer the question "What are the worst things happening on the Earth today?" "It's a big planet! Obviously, some bad things are happening somewhere at any given time, but focusing relentlessly on those does not give an accurate picture of reality," he added.

In 2020, when replying during a Hack Club AMA, Musk called out mainstream for pushing out clickbaits instead of quality journalism in a bid to chase ad dollars. Media in the future, according to the Tesla chief, will move toward citizen journalism.

Related Link: EV Week In Review: Musk Muses Over 'Master Plan Part 3,' Price Hikes Order Of Day Amid Input Cost Inflation, Ford Lays Out Europe EV Plans And More

Photo: Courtesy of thierry ehrmann on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Brett Winton Elon Musk Russell BrandNews Media

