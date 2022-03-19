Elon Musk Calls Out Mainstream Media Yet Again: Here's What He Finds 'Troubling' About Them

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is quite vocal on Twitter, wherein he shares updates on his companies and his views on varied subjects.

What Happened: In a tweet on Friday, Musk called out mainstream media for being "crazy/dangerous," and stated that he found the "groupthink" among these companies as "troubling."

"There should be dissent," the Tesla chief said.

These views were expressed in a quote tweet of an Independent article on Russell Brand, who has evolved from being a comedian to hosting radio shows to being a YouTuber. The Independent article was an opinionated commentary that panned the English comedian for profiting from his "topical controversy-mongering" YouTube videos. Musk, however, said he seemed to think Brand's videos were more "balanced and insightful" than those who were criticizing him.

With so many mainstream media companies saying @rustyrockets is crazy/dangerous, I watched some of his videos. Ironically, he seemed more balanced & insightful than those condemning him! The groupthink among major media companies is more troubling. There should be more dissent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2022

Musk- A Chronic Mainstream Media Critic? Musk has in the past expressed his discontent with mainstream media outlets in more than one instance.

As early as last month when Ark Invest analyst Brett Winton tweeted that the "Internet tried to bully, threaten, exhort and browbeat" the firm into giving up on Tesla, Musk said it was crazy. "The insane tweet FUD campaign & press hatestream of 2017-2019 is still easily found," he said in reply.

In another tweet, also in February, Musk said most media outlets attempt to answer the question "What are the worst things happening on the Earth today?" "It's a big planet! Obviously, some bad things are happening somewhere at any given time, but focusing relentlessly on those does not give an accurate picture of reality," he added.

In 2020, when replying during a Hack Club AMA, Musk called out mainstream for pushing out clickbaits instead of quality journalism in a bid to chase ad dollars. Media in the future, according to the Tesla chief, will move toward citizen journalism.

