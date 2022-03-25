 Skip to main content

36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 12:04pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) shares jumped 66.4% to $20.70.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) jumped 29.1% to $2.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance.
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) shares gained 20.5% to $6.43 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) surged 18.4% to $4.74. Agrify recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) rose 18.4% to $1.2902 after jumping 31% on Thursday.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 15.1% to $0.6972. Greenlane is expected to host Q4 conference call on March 31, 2022.
  • Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) gained 15% to $6.32. The company released Q4 results last month.
  • QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) surged 12.6% to $3.74.
  • RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) gained 12% to $16.00. Alliance Global Partners recently downgraded Rada Electronics from Buy to Neutral.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares rose 11.6% to $1.06 after jumping 10% on Thursday.
  • Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) surged 10.5% to $50.43 after the company announced it received FDA 510(k) clearance of AviClear, a designation for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) rose 10.4% to $0.5534 after gaining 5% on Thursday.
  • SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) shares gained 9.6% to $4.8799 following an afternoon report Thursday US House Rules Committee has scheduled a Monday-afternoon meeting to prep federal marijuana legalization bill for floor action.
  • Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 9.6% to $7.64 after surging around 22% on Thursday.
  • CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) gained 8.2% to $40.21.

Losers

  • MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares fell 57.7% to $0.7650 after the company provided an update on its PI3K inhibitor drug candidate zandelisib following a meeting with the FDA. The company does not plan to submit an FDA marketing application based on the single arm Phase 2 TIDAL study, following discouragement from the agency. Several analysts also downgraded the stock.
  • Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) shares dipped 51.8% to $6.00 after the company reported the results from its Phase 1/2 trial for IVX-441 against SARS-CoV-2 showed the level of response was lower than expected and inconsistent with known data on the company's platform and VLP technology.
  • The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) fell 26.3% to $4.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Enfusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENFN) dropped 19.8% to $12.20 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 guidance.
  • CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) fell 17.7% to $3.01 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued H1 guidance.
  • Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) fell 15.7% to $15.16 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) dropped 15.4% to $2.5395.
  • Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) fell 14.7% to $7.18.
  • OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) declined 14.6% to $1.8100.
  • Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASAN) fell 13.6% to $36.91. Asana recently filed for mixed shelf offering.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) fell 12.3% to $22.22.
  • Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) dropped 12% to $35.61.
  • Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) declined 10.8% to $3.5650.
  • CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE: CTEK) fell 9.8% to $1.35 after the company said FY21 sales results were lower than the previous year.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 9.8% to $19.83. Nio reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company's first-quarter guidance suggested sequentially flat to slightly higher deliveries and below-consensus revenues.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 9.7% to $5.88 after the company reported FY21 earnings results and issued Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) dropped 9.5% to $27.43.
  • DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) fell 9.3% to $3.4450.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 8.8% to $5.89.
  • SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) fell 6.7% to $5.88 as the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak sales guidance. The company also said it acquired SightPlan Inc. on March 22 for $135 million.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) fell 5% to $7.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

