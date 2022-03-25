Triumph Bags Lockheed Martin Production Contracts
- Triumph Group Inc's (NYSE: TGI) operating company Actuation Products & Services secured a multi-year contract from Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) company, to produce equipment for the CH-53K helicopter. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The strategic follow-on contract will contribute significant work for Triumph's Seattle location.
- Triumph will provide all equipment for the Main Rotor Blade Folding System, Main Rotor Lag Damper System, and Main Rotor Brake System.
- Sikorsky is ramping production to deliver 200 aircraft under the CH-53K program. Triumph will provide continuous and increasing equipment deliveries through the production ramp-up.
- Price Action: TGI shares are trading higher by 0.81% at $27.53 and LMT higher by 1.35% at $455.79 on the last check Friday.
