Triumph Bags Lockheed Martin Production Contracts
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 11:14am   Comments
Triumph Bags Lockheed Martin Production Contracts
  • Triumph Group Inc's (NYSE: TGI) operating company Actuation Products & Services secured a multi-year contract from Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) company, to produce equipment for the CH-53K helicopter. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The strategic follow-on contract will contribute significant work for Triumph's Seattle location.
  • Triumph will provide all equipment for the Main Rotor Blade Folding System, Main Rotor Lag Damper System, and Main Rotor Brake System.
  • Sikorsky is ramping production to deliver 200 aircraft under the CH-53K program. Triumph will provide continuous and increasing equipment deliveries through the production ramp-up.
  • Price Action: TGI shares are trading higher by 0.81% at $27.53 and LMT higher by 1.35% at $455.79 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

