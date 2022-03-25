 Skip to main content

Air Lease Agrees To Lease Nine Boeing 737 Aircraft To Aeromexico
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 9:54am   Comments
  • Air Lease Corp (NYSE: ALentered a long-term lease agreement for nine new Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 aircraft with Grupo Aeromexico (OTC: GRPAF).
  • The order consists of two new 737-8s and seven new 737-9s. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • The aircraft are scheduled for delivery between July 2022 and August 2023.
  • Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease, said, "The 737 offers the most modern, fuel-efficient technology to enhance the global capabilities of Mexico's premier airline."
  • Price Action: AL shares traded higher by 1.48% at $44.47 on the last check Friday.

