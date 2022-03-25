Air Lease Agrees To Lease Nine Boeing 737 Aircraft To Aeromexico
- Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) entered a long-term lease agreement for nine new Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 aircraft with Grupo Aeromexico (OTC: GRPAF).
- The order consists of two new 737-8s and seven new 737-9s. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The aircraft are scheduled for delivery between July 2022 and August 2023.
- Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease, said, "The 737 offers the most modern, fuel-efficient technology to enhance the global capabilities of Mexico's premier airline."
- Price Action: AL shares traded higher by 1.48% at $44.47 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts