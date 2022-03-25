These Are The 2 New Tesla Paint Colors Thanks To Giga Berlin

The opening of Giga Berlin is a huge milestone for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and could also prove to be beneficial to anyone looking for some new paint colors for upcoming Tesla electric vehicles.

What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Giga Berlin has the “world’s most advance paint shop” and announced two new colors.

Three colors announced via the Tesla app previously were deep crimson multicoat, abyss blue multicoat and mercury silver metallic.

“With respect to colors and which colors are going to be available from the factory, colors are always a challenge because when you think about colors, you don’t only need to manufacture it, but you need to service it and fix it for 20 years,” Musk said.

He shared two colors for the Tesla Model Y thanks to the Giga Berlin production facility.

“We are going to make a very special red, which probably a lot of people have seen. It’s like 13 layers of paint. And we will also have a silver with maybe eight layers. It’s also going to be special – kind of a liquid silver.”

No update was given on the previously shared abyss blue color mentioned in the app.

Why It’s Important: Tesla previously offered many paint colors for the Tesla Model S, but has cut back on the number and variety of colors for vehicles over the year.

The two new colors for the Tesla Model Y are expected to be included in models in the next few months.

Musk’s personal Tesla Model S is rumored to be painted with the new red color.

The first 30 Tesla Model Y vehicles were produced Wednesday, prompting a promised dance from Musk.