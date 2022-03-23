Watch Elon Musk Shake A Leg As First Set Of Berlin-Made Tesla Model Ys Roll Out

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday showed off his dance moves at Giga Berlin, the electric vehicle maker’s first factory in Europe.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur was at the newly opened site to hand over the first 30 locally made Model Y SUVs to customers.

Musk danced as the first completely finished Model Y sporting temporary number plates Giga 001 to Giga 030 and in color black rolled out of the European factory.

Elon Musk dancing at the opening of the new #gigafactory just outside Berlin, where he was handing the first Tesla Model Y vehicles to their owners #GigaBerlin pic.twitter.com/mxcO8RYs6T — Daniel Orton (@MisterOrton) March 22, 2022

The 50-year old Musk kept his promise made to a user on Twitter earlier this month to dance during the event.

This is not a first for Musk as the world’s richest person had in January last year showed off his dancing skills at the company’s Giga Shanghai launch as well.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s Giga Berlin manufacturing plant is key to the EV maker’s plans to significantly ramp up production and sell an estimated million and a half vehicles this year.

The $5.5 billion Giga Berlin is also expected to establish a stronger foothold and grab more market share in Europe while lowering reliance on the Giga Shanghai plant.

Giga Berlin has one production line with a capacity of 500,000 units per year and is expected to make the Model Y and reportedly, the Model 3 later. It will also produce its own 4680 battery cells and battery packs. It currently imports 2170 packs from Giga Shanghai.

Plans for Giga Berlin were first announced in 2019, and construction started a year later.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 7.9% higher at $993.9 a share on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Heisenberg Media via Flickr