GreenPower's Electric Vehicles Qualify For California HVIP Funds
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) said its purpose-built buses and trucks are eligible for vouchers through the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).
- The company said that each vehicle is eligible for vouchers ranging from $60,000 - $375,000.
- GreenPower's HVIP-eligible models include the company's electric school bus line, including the BEAST(Type D) and NanoBeast (Type A), Class 8 transit bus line, and Class 4 EV Star Product line.
- Price Action: GP shares are trading higher by 7.49% at $7.03 on the last check Thursday.
