 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GreenPower's Electric Vehicles Qualify For California HVIP Funds
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 2:21pm   Comments
Share:
GreenPower's Electric Vehicles Qualify For California HVIP Funds
  • GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ: GP) said its purpose-built buses and trucks are eligible for vouchers through the California Air Resources Board (CARB) Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).
  • The company said that each vehicle is eligible for vouchers ranging from $60,000 - $375,000.
  • GreenPower's HVIP-eligible models include the company's electric school bus line, including the BEAST(Type D) and NanoBeast (Type A), Class 8 transit bus line, and Class 4 EV Star Product line.
  • Price Action: GP shares are trading higher by 7.49% at $7.03 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GP)

GreenPower Launches Electric School Bus, Nano BEAST
Workhorse Turns To GreenPower For Class 4 Vans While Lineup Reset
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2022
GreenPower Motor Clocks 121% Revenue Growth In Q3
GreenPower Motor Co: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com