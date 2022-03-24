 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PepsiCo Partners With IHOP For Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 1:22pm   Comments
Share:
PepsiCo Partners With IHOP For Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola
  • PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEPrevealed a new highly limited-edition flavor, Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola, in partnership with the IHOP restaurant chain, franchised by affiliates of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN).
  • Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola will only be available through the #ShowUsYourStack program on Instagram and Twitter app.
  • People can post a photo or video of their stack of pancakes on Instagram or Twitter tagging #ShowUsYourStack, #PepsiSweepstakes, and @IHOP.
  • Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola joins Pepsi’s one-of-a-kind drops available in 12 oz cans.
  • Price Action: PEP shares traded higher by 0.16% at $163.73 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIN + PEP)

Beyond Meat, PepsiCo Launch First JV Product 'Beyond Meat Jerky'
ESG Stocks And ETFs To Watch As SEC Weighs Greenhouse Gas Disclosure Requirement
Nextbite Partners With IHOP For Virtual Restaurant Launch
A Taste For Growth? This Smoothie Stock Just Reported Record Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Financials
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: HEXO, Kaya Now, Greenlane, Stem Holdings
Greenlane Announces Cost Cutting Plans To Increase Liquidity, Shakes-Up Management
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Restaurants Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com