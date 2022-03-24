PepsiCo Partners With IHOP For Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola
- PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) revealed a new highly limited-edition flavor, Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola, in partnership with the IHOP restaurant chain, franchised by affiliates of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN).
- Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola will only be available through the #ShowUsYourStack program on Instagram and Twitter app.
- People can post a photo or video of their stack of pancakes on Instagram or Twitter tagging #ShowUsYourStack, #PepsiSweepstakes, and @IHOP.
- Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola joins Pepsi’s one-of-a-kind drops available in 12 oz cans.
- Price Action: PEP shares traded higher by 0.16% at $163.73 on the last check Thursday.
