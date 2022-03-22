2 Private Caribbean Islands Of Jeffrey Epstein Are Said To Be On Sale For $125M

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s private islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands are up for sale for the price of $125 million.

What Happened: The two islands — Greater St. James and Little St. James — span 160 acres and 70 acres, respectively, according to a report from Wall Street Journal.

Little St. James includes features such as a private dock, a helipad, a gas station, two pools and a residential compound along with four guest villas. The bigger of the two islands is less developed, according to the Journal.

Epstein reportedly purchased the Great St. James in 2016 for nearly $20 million, while he purchased Little St. James in 1998.

Why It Matters: The proceeds from the sale of the islands will be used by the Epstein estate to compensate victims of sexual assault by the deceased financier, according to the estate’s attorney Daniel Weiner, the Journal reported.

Last year, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates said that meeting Epstein was a huge mistake.

Epstein was indicted and imprisoned in July 2019 on federal charges of operating a sex trafficking ring. He was found dead in a prison cell in New York the same year.

In 2020, Virgin Islands prosecutors alleged that Epstein had brought girls as young as 11 to the islands and they were sexually assaulted there by him and his associates, according to the Journal.

Photo: Courtesy of Navin75 via Wikimedia