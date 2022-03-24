 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Behind The Move In Intel Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 24, 2022 11:43am   Comments
Share:
What's Behind The Move In Intel Stock Today?

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are trading higher Thursday following several reports the company is in talks with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to assist with chip manufacturing.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger confirmed the company is in discussions with Nvidia, according to a Reuters report. Gelsinger reportedly said Intel is "thrilled for [Nvidia's] interest in using our foundry capabilities."

See Also: Why Nvidia Looks Set to Soar To $325 After Breaking From This Key Pattern

Intel expanded its business to accommodate chips designed by others near the beginning of 2021. The company calls its expanded offering "Intel Foundry Services."

Intel shares are also seeing strength after chip manufacturing executives urged Congress to pass legislation that includes subsidies for the semiconductor industry. 

Intel designs and manufactures microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets.

INTC 52-Week Range: $43.62 - $68.49

The stock was up 5.3% at $50.82 at publication time.

Photo: Thomas Cloer from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

5 Nvidia Analysts On AI Inflection, A $1-Trillion Opportunity, Silicon-Software Split And Sky-High Valuation
Nvidia Weighs Intel As Chip Making Foundry
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
TSMC Sees Demand Spike For Auto Chips Thanks To Tesla, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Intel
A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks
Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Monday, March 21
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Pat Gelsinger why it's movingNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com