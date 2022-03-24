 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Philip Morris Intends To Exit Russian Market
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 1:08pm   Comments
Share:
Philip Morris Intends To Exit Russian Market
  • Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) has listed the steps taken to suspend planned investments and scale down its manufacturing operations in Russia.
  • The company also works on options to exit the Russian market in an orderly manner.
  • The tobacco giant has discontinued its cigarette products offered in the market and reduced its manufacturing activities.
  • Philip Morris has suspended its marketing activities and has canceled all product launches planned for 2022 in Russia.
  • The company canceled an investment of $150 million for its heated tobacco products.
  • Russia made up almost 10% of total shipment volumes and around 6% of the company’s net revenues in 2021.
  • Price Action: PM shares traded higher by 1.22% at $92.36 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PM)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 22, 2022
Analyst Ratings For Philip Morris Intl
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Read Why Goldman Sachs Downgraded This Cigarette Maker
Looking Into Philip Morris International Inc's Recent Short Interest
Philip Morris Suspends Investment In Russia
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com