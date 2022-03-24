 Skip to main content

US Defense Commission Extends SpartanNash Contract Through 2025
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 9:21am   Comments
  • SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) said the U.S. Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) had extended its contract to provide private label products to all DeCA commissaries through December 15, 2025. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • DeCA initially selected SpartanNash as its DeCA private label supplier in December 2016.
  • SpartanNash's military division distributes grocery products so commissaries and exchanges can deliver a familiar shopping experience to servicemen and women.
  • DeCA private brands will be delivered to all commissaries worldwide through the SpartanNash Military distribution network and SpartanNash's West Coast partner Coastal Pacific Food Distributors.
  • Price Action: SPTN shares closed higher by 0.26% at $34.69 on Wednesday.

