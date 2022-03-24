 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Renault Halts Russia Operations; Looks To Shed AutoVaz Stake
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 7:39am   Comments
Share:
Renault Halts Russia Operations; Looks To Shed AutoVaz Stake
  • Renault SA (OTC: RNLSY) has halted some of its Russian operations indefinitely, the Financial Times reported.
  • The carmaker is also planning to step back from its investment in Lada maker AvtoVaz.
  • Renault is assessing the available options regarding its stake in AvtoVaz, while acting responsibly towards its 45,000 employees in Russia.
  • The report noted that the French group had been in the spotlight over its continued presence in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine and had faced calls for a boycott from Ukrainian politicians.
  • Renault also revised its 2022 financial outlook, expecting an operating margin of around 3% versus ≥ 4% previously. It sees positive automotive operating free cash flow versus ≥ €1 billion previously.
  • Price Action: RNLSY shares closed 3.86% lower at $4.98 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RNLSY)

Tesla Takes Fight to Rival Camp: EV Marker's February Sales Trounce Volkswagen And Other Domestic Rivals In Germany
GM Said To Temporarily Halt Exports To Russia As It Weighs Impact Of Global Sanctions Against The Country
Here's How Ford And Other Automakers' Manufacturing Has Been Disrupted By Russia's Ukraine Invasion
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Guidance Media General

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com