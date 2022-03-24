Renault Halts Russia Operations; Looks To Shed AutoVaz Stake
- Renault SA (OTC: RNLSY) has halted some of its Russian operations indefinitely, the Financial Times reported.
- The carmaker is also planning to step back from its investment in Lada maker AvtoVaz.
- Renault is assessing the available options regarding its stake in AvtoVaz, while acting responsibly towards its 45,000 employees in Russia.
- The report noted that the French group had been in the spotlight over its continued presence in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine and had faced calls for a boycott from Ukrainian politicians.
- Renault also revised its 2022 financial outlook, expecting an operating margin of around 3% versus ≥ 4% previously. It sees positive automotive operating free cash flow versus ≥ €1 billion previously.
- Price Action: RNLSY shares closed 3.86% lower at $4.98 on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.