 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Sues BJ's Over Allegations Of Stealing Self-Checkout Tech

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 5:06am   Comments
Share:
Walmart Sues BJ's Over Allegations Of Stealing Self-Checkout Tech

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) has filed a lawsuit against BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) for allegedly stealing technology related to a self-checkout option in the Sam’s Club mobile app, CNBC reported Wednesday.

What Happened: Walmart and its big-box warehouse subsidiary Sam’s Club accused BJ’s of using the technology in its contactless offering ExpressPay, launched last year.

“Express Pay is an apparent copy of Sam’s Club’s Scan & Go, merely changing the in-app colors and changing the name from Scan & Go to Express Pay,” the lawsuit said, as per the report.

The lawsuit — filed in a US District Court in Orlando, Florida — reportedly accuses BJ’s of infringing on Walmart’s patent rights, thereby causing “significant damages and irreparable harm.”

See Also: Walmart Launches Virtual Fitting Room Technology: What Investors Need To Know

Why It Matters: The “Scan & Go” app feature allows Sam’s Club customers to make purchases on their smartphones and bypass the traditional checkout line while shopping in-store.

Warehouse club operators like Sam’s Club and BJ’s have seen strong growth in sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Scan & Go” feature became popular as social distancing rules were adopted due to the pandemic.

In February, Walmart reported better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter.

Price Action: Walmart shares closed 1.3% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $141.92 and further lost almost 0.1% in the after-hours session to $141.81, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Apple Could Ship This Many Units Of Mac Studio And Studio Display In 2022

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Mozart via Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

InnerScope (OTC: INND) Expands Access To Hearing-Loss Products With New Walmart Canada Distribution Deal
Here's Why Argus Remained Bullish On eBay
'These Are Big Fund Managers That Are Coming In': Why Pete Najarian Bought Meta, AMD And Microsoft Call Options
What Are Whales Doing With Walmart
Can Drones Be The Aspirin For Pharma Supply Chain Headaches?
Cocktail Hour? This Company Looks To Shake Things Up With Flavored Liquors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: retail Sam's ClubNews Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com