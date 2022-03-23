 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alta Expands Nikola Dealer Network To Arizona
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 2:37pm   Comments
Share:
Alta Expands Nikola Dealer Network To Arizona
  • Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) has secured the Arizona sales and service territory for Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA). Deal terms not disclosed.
  • The arrangement expands Alta's dealer territory with Nikola beyond the NY, NJ, eastern PA, and New England markets and replaces Empire Transport in Arizona.
  • The first Nikola product Alta will sell is the Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV).
  • "We are excited to be granted this new territory as it gives us the opportunity to deepen our relationship with Nikola, especially given their headquarters and US manufacturing facility is in Arizona," said Ryan Greenawalt, CEO of Alta.
  • Price Action: ALTG shares traded higher by 1.96% at $12.20 and NKLA higher by 0.11% at $9.21 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALTG + NKLA)

3 Stocks To Buy To Beat Inflation According To This Wall Street Veteran
Peering Into Nikola Corporation - Common Stock's Recent Short Interest
Benzinga Launches March Madness Stock Competition: What Companies Are The No. 1 Seeds And The Top Matchups?
Looking Into Nikola Corporation - Common Stock's Recent Short Interest
EV Week In Review: Tesla Bets Big On China, Lucid Hit With Recall Woes, Li Auto Surprises With Quarterly Profit, Ford Puts to Rest Spin-off Talks And More
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com