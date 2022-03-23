 Skip to main content

Wabtec Secures Multi-Year Order From Norfolk Southern To Modernize 330 Locomotives
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 1:42pm   Comments
  • Wabtec or Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WABreceived an additional multi-year order from Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) to modernize 330 locomotives as part of its continued partnership. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The deal marks the third significant modernization order from the railroad since 2015, with more than 950 locomotives upon completion in 2025.
  • Wabtec will modernize D9-44CW locomotives that are more than 20 years old and transform them into AC44C6Ms, adding another 20 years of incremental life to each locomotive.
  • The modernizations will yield significant dividends per locomotive, including improved fuel efficiency by 25%.
  • Price Action: NSC shares are trading lower by 0.34% at $278.00 and WAB higher by 0.20% at $95.88 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

