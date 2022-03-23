 Skip to main content

Wix Shares Pop On New Integration With Amazon
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 1:17pm   Comments
Wix Shares Pop On New Integration With Amazon
  • Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) has formed a new integration with Amazon.Com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF).
  • The integration will enable Wix eCommerce merchants to fulfill their eCommerce orders using Amazon's order fulfillment services with one- and two-day shipping needs.
  • Wix eCommerce merchants in the U.S., selling on Amazon or not, can download the Amazon MCF app to their Wix store and access Amazon's fulfillment network
  • "We're constantly improving our platform to accommodate rising needs of business owners and to help them increase their Gross Payment Volume (GPV)," said Arik Perez, Head of Wix eCommerce.
  • Price Action: WIX shares are trading higher by 3.41% at $97.19 on the last check Wednesday.

