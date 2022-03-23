 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lindsay Invests In Blyncsy To Accelerate Connected Roadway Insights
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 12:19pm   Comments
Share:
Lindsay Invests In Blyncsy To Accelerate Connected Roadway Insights
  • Lindsay Corp (NYSE: LNNestablished a strategic partnership with Blyncsy to accelerate connected roadway insights powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.
  • Lindsay also disclosed a minority investment in Blyncsy. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The partnership will integrate Blyncsy's Payver technology into Lindsay's RoadConnect remote roadside asset management platform, delivering technology solutions for government agencies and contractors to enable smarter, safer, and more efficient roadways.
  • "In the near-term, Lindsay's collaboration with Blyncsy will enhance our RoadConnect platform by adding visual confirmation of an impacted roadside asset," commented Eric Fleming, VP and general manager of Lindsay's industrial technology subsidiary, Elecsys.
  • Price Action: LNN shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $154.76 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LNN)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com