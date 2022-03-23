Lindsay Invests In Blyncsy To Accelerate Connected Roadway Insights
- Lindsay Corp (NYSE: LNN) established a strategic partnership with Blyncsy to accelerate connected roadway insights powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.
- Lindsay also disclosed a minority investment in Blyncsy. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The partnership will integrate Blyncsy's Payver technology into Lindsay's RoadConnect remote roadside asset management platform, delivering technology solutions for government agencies and contractors to enable smarter, safer, and more efficient roadways.
- "In the near-term, Lindsay's collaboration with Blyncsy will enhance our RoadConnect platform by adding visual confirmation of an impacted roadside asset," commented Eric Fleming, VP and general manager of Lindsay's industrial technology subsidiary, Elecsys.
- Price Action: LNN shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $154.76 on the last check Wednesday.
