 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bill Gates Admits Meeting Jeffrey Epstein 'Was A Huge Mistake'
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2021 9:49am   Comments
Share:
Bill Gates Admits Meeting Jeffrey Epstein 'Was A Huge Mistake'

If Bill Gates could channel his inner Cher and turn back time, he would not break bread with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

What Happened: In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, the Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder and former CEO insisted that he only met with Epstein to secure funding for his foundation’s global health initiatives.

“I had several dinners with him, you know, hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge,” Gates said. “When it looked like that wasn't a real thing, that relationship ended.”

Epstein was indicted and imprisoned in July 2019 on federal charges of operating a sex trafficking ring that resulted in his sexual abuse of dozens of underage girls. He was found dead in a New York City jail cell in August 2019, which was ruled a suicide by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

What Else Happened: Gates deflected a question on whether his association with Epstein played a role in the collapse of his marriage to Melinda Gates. The couple’s divorce was finalized this week and Gates referred to the situation as “a time of reflection, and at this point, I need to go forward.”

Gates added that he hoped to continue working with his ex-wife at their eponymous foundation.

“That would definitely be the best thing for the foundation,” Gates said. “Melinda has incredible strengths that she brings that help the foundation be better.”

Photo: OnInnovation / Flickr Creative Commons.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

WallStreetBets Launches Synthetic Tesla, Apple And Amazon Stocks On Its Decentralized App Aiming To Be 'Crypto Robinhood' For Retail Investors
If You Invested $1,000 In Sony Stock When PlayStation 2 Was Released, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
What's The Deal With #CashAppForHotties And Megan Thee Stallion?
Is Now the Time To Buy Anaplan And Workday?
How Alibaba's Cloud Business Stacks Up Against US Rivals
Analyzing Microsoft's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Anderson Cooper Bill Gates Jeffrey Epstein Melinda Gates trendy storyNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com