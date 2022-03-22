 Skip to main content

Macy's Plans To Expand Backstage Locations This Spring
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 12:45pm   Comments
Macy's Plans To Expand Backstage Locations This Spring
  • Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) plans to expand its Backstage locations across the country this spring.
  • The company will open 37 new store-within-store Backstage locations, beginning April 9 through June.
  • Macy's Backstage store-within-stores, ranging from 11,000 to 16,000 square feet of retail space, offers various products, including apparel, toys, housewares, beauty products, designer handbags, activewear, and gifts.
  • The company ramped up its off-mall, small format expansion in 2021 with two new free-standing Backstage locations.
  • Price Action: M shares are trading higher by 0.47% at $26.91 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

