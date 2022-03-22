Newell's NUK Launches Sustainable Baby Products
- Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) owned baby care products maker NUK has launched its first sustainable collection, NUK For Nature.
- The sustainable collection consists of pacifiers, cups, plates, bowls, and baby utensils.
- The products in the collection use recycled and recyclable packaging and include instructions from How2Recycle disposal methods.
- Antoine Forbin, President of Baby Care at Newell Brands, said, "We've designed an entire collection to offer parents a more sustainable line of products without any trade-offs to quality."
- The new collection consists of seven new products and is available in-store and online at Target Corp (NYSE: TGT), with plans to expand to other retailers later in 2022.
- Price Action: NWL shares are trading lower by 0.07% at $22.22 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.