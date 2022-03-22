Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Tuesday's session saw 52 companies set new 52-week lows.
Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR).
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 42.96% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)'s stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.
During Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:
- Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
- BlackRock Taxable (NYSE:BBN) shares fell to $20.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.18%.
- Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) shares fell to $11.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%.
- Nuveen Dynamic Municipal (NYSE:NDMO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.10 and moving down 0.38%.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) shares hit a yearly low of $14.00. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
- Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares moved up 0.47% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.77, drifting up 0.47%.
- PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PML) shares moved down 0.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.51, drifting down 0.56%.
- Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE:NID) shares hit a yearly low of $13.62. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
- Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
- Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) shares moved down 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.42, drifting down 0.26%.
- Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BLE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.34%.
- Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.62. Shares traded down 1.33%.
- Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.18. The stock traded up 3.78%.
- Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS) stock hit $37.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.24%.
- BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) shares were down 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.54.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.30. The stock traded down 0.28%.
- Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Tuesday, moving down 11.61%.
- RiverNorth Managed (NYSE:RMM) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.93. The stock traded down 0.24%.
- Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.59.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MQT) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.05. The stock traded down 0.7%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.70. Shares traded down 0.39%.
- Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) shares set a new yearly low of $20.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.
- Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.84. Shares traded down 0.1%.
- Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.65.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares fell to $1.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.13%.
- Invesco Bond (NYSE:VBF) stock hit a yearly low of $17.08. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) stock hit a yearly low of $3.94. The stock was down 32.11% for the day.
- Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NYSE:NIQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.57. Shares traded down 0.66%.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MPA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.05 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.91%.
- Federated Hermes Premier (NYSE:FMN) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.74. The stock traded down 0.47%.
- Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.29. The stock traded down 1.29%.
- Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) shares moved down 0.44% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.52, drifting down 0.44%.
- MFS Government Markets (NYSE:MGF) stock hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
- Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE:NKG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.50 and moving down 0.96%.
- Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.17 on Tuesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.33. The stock traded down 0.77%.
- Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE:NMT) shares hit a yearly low of $12.34. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
- RiverNorth Flexible (NYSE:RFM) stock hit $18.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.53%.
- Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE:CXH) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.49 on Tuesday, moving up 0.06%.
- Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was down 28.33% for the day.
- Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) shares set a new yearly low of $1.28 this morning. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.
- PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PYN) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.04 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.
- Blackrock Enhanced Gov (NYSE:EGF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.15 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.49%.
