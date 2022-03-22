 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 12:33pm   Comments
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

 

 

Tuesday's session saw 52 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR).
  • Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 42.96% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL)'s stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

During Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

  • Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.34 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%.
  • BlackRock Taxable (NYSE:BBN) shares fell to $20.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.18%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) shares fell to $11.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.31%.
  • Nuveen Dynamic Municipal (NYSE:NDMO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.10 and moving down 0.38%.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) shares hit a yearly low of $14.00. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares moved up 0.47% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.77, drifting up 0.47%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PML) shares moved down 0.56% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.51, drifting down 0.56%.
  • Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE:NID) shares hit a yearly low of $13.62. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
  • Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) shares moved down 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.42, drifting down 0.26%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BLE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.34%.
  • Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.62. Shares traded down 1.33%.
  • Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.18. The stock traded up 3.78%.
  • Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS) stock hit $37.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.24%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) shares were down 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.54.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.30. The stock traded down 0.28%.
  • Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.54 on Tuesday, moving down 11.61%.
  • RiverNorth Managed (NYSE:RMM) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.93. The stock traded down 0.24%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.59.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MQT) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.05. The stock traded down 0.7%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.70. Shares traded down 0.39%.
  • Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) shares set a new yearly low of $20.18 this morning. The stock was down 1.82% on the session.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.84. Shares traded down 0.1%.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.65.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares fell to $1.07 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.13%.
  • Invesco Bond (NYSE:VBF) stock hit a yearly low of $17.08. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) stock hit a yearly low of $3.94. The stock was down 32.11% for the day.
  • Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NYSE:NIQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.57. Shares traded down 0.66%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MPA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.05 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.91%.
  • Federated Hermes Premier (NYSE:FMN) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.74. The stock traded down 0.47%.
  • Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.29. The stock traded down 1.29%.
  • Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) shares moved down 0.44% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.52, drifting down 0.44%.
  • MFS Government Markets (NYSE:MGF) stock hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE:NKG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.50 and moving down 0.96%.
  • Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.17 on Tuesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.33. The stock traded down 0.77%.
  • Nuveen Massachusetts (NYSE:NMT) shares hit a yearly low of $12.34. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
  • RiverNorth Flexible (NYSE:RFM) stock hit $18.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.53%.
  • Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE:CXH) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.49 on Tuesday, moving up 0.06%.
  • Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was down 28.33% for the day.
  • Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) shares set a new yearly low of $1.28 this morning. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PYN) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.04 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Gov (NYSE:EGF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.15 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.49%.

