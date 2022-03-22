 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FedEx Office Unveils 'Online Notary' Via Alliance With Notarize
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 11:54am   Comments
Share:
FedEx Office Unveils 'Online Notary' Via Alliance With Notarize
  • FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) subsidiary FedEx Office formed an alliance with Notarize, an online notarization provider, to launch FedEx Office Online Notary.
  • The new service will make convenient, fully-digital notarization services available to small businesses, consumers, and owners who need personal or professional documents notarized annually.
  • "Now with FedEx Office Online Notary, commissioned notaries are available to notarize documents 24/7, 365 days a year," commented Jeff Heyman, VP of Product Development and eCommerce for FedEx Office.
  • Each completed notary transaction costs $25, plus $10 per each additional seal required.
  • Price Action: FDX shares are trading higher by 1.84% at $226.25 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

CNBC's Final Trades: Home Depot, Shell, FedEx And This Health Care Stock That Has Reached A Record High
All The Stocks That Moved From CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report' Monday
Can Drones Be The Aspirin For Pharma Supply Chain Headaches?
Deutsche Bank Cuts FedEx's Price Target By 4%
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About FedEx
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com