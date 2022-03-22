FedEx Office Unveils 'Online Notary' Via Alliance With Notarize
- FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) subsidiary FedEx Office formed an alliance with Notarize, an online notarization provider, to launch FedEx Office Online Notary.
- The new service will make convenient, fully-digital notarization services available to small businesses, consumers, and owners who need personal or professional documents notarized annually.
- "Now with FedEx Office Online Notary, commissioned notaries are available to notarize documents 24/7, 365 days a year," commented Jeff Heyman, VP of Product Development and eCommerce for FedEx Office.
- Each completed notary transaction costs $25, plus $10 per each additional seal required.
- Price Action: FDX shares are trading higher by 1.84% at $226.25 on the last check Tuesday.
