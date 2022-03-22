 Skip to main content

RealReal Reveals 2025 Financial Goals; Sees $5B GMV
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 12:08pm   Comments
  • RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) said it expects Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for FY25 to be more than $5 billion.
  • The luxury goods resale marketplace aims to garner more than $1.5 billion in FY25 revenue and above $100 million in adjusted EBITDA.
  • Robert Julian, CFO, stated, "As we previously committed, we are targeting positive Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2024, based on strong top-line growth, operational excellence and fixed-cost management."
  • The company's FY21 GMV was $1.48 billion, an increase of 50% compared to FY20. Total revenue was $468 million for FY21 with Adjusted EBITDA of $(126.9) million.
  • Price Action: REAL shares are trading lower by 0.62% at $8.05 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

