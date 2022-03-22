Cue Health Offers COVID-19 Tests At Albertsons Pharmacies
- Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH) has partnered with Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) for COVID-19 test kits.
- The partnership will provide Cue’s molecular COVID-19 tests at participating Albertsons pharmacies across the country. Customers will get their test results delivered to their email in 20 minutes.
- The companies piloted this in-pharmacy COVID-19 testing program last fall in 40 pharmacies in the state of Washington and at Lumen Field for fans attending Seattle Seahawks home games.
- The testing is now available in 900 pharmacies and will be available at most Albertsons Cos. pharmacies over the coming weeks.
- Price Action: HLTH shares are trading higher by 0.33% at $9.11 and ACI lower by 1.96% at $35.43 on the last check Tuesday.
