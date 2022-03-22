 Skip to main content

Cue Health Offers COVID-19 Tests At Albertsons Pharmacies
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 10:28am   Comments
  • Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTHhas partnered with Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) for COVID-19 test kits.
  • The partnership will provide Cue’s molecular COVID-19 tests at participating Albertsons pharmacies across the country. Customers will get their test results delivered to their email in 20 minutes.
  • The companies piloted this in-pharmacy COVID-19 testing program last fall in 40 pharmacies in the state of Washington and at Lumen Field for fans attending Seattle Seahawks home games.
  • The testing is now available in 900 pharmacies and will be available at most Albertsons Cos. pharmacies over the coming weeks.
  • Price Action: HLTH shares are trading higher by 0.33% at $9.11 and ACI lower by 1.96% at $35.43 on the last check Tuesday.

