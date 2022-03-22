This Global UAV Leader Is Providing Critical Support To Ukraine

Photo provided by Draganfly.

Amid the chaos and destruction caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, acts of heroism and courage abound.

The Ukrainian people continue to stand against invading forces, largely halting their progress into the country. Refusing to sit back and watch, many governments and businesses are trying to offer help in any way they can.

For those in neighboring countries like Poland, this means welcoming hundreds of thousands of refugees into the country, providing food and shelter. Thousands of fundraisers have been held in countries further afield, raising millions of dollars to help the people of Ukraine. In fact, tens of millions were raised in a matter of hours when the Ukrainian government tweeted its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallet addresses.

Many private companies have sought to help as well. Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) offered short-term housing for thousands of refugees fleeing Ukraine. Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) offered cybersecurity help to the Ukrainian government, identifying and notifying ministers of a cyber attack aimed at the country’s systems.

Today, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8), a leader in the drone industry for 24 years, announced that it is working with Coldchain Delivery Systems and Revived Soldiers Ukraine (RSU) to send its proprietary Medical Response and Search and Rescue Drones to Ukraine to help those in need. The company's unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will be used to access hotspots and provide humanitarian aid within major Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv.

RSU is a Ukrainian non-profit providing medical and search and rescue assistance to Ukrainian soldiers. In recognition of her work, RSU President Iryna Vashchuk Discipio received the Order of Princess Olga civil decoration from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The honor is bestowed on women for their achievements in state, production, scientific, educational, cultural, charity and other social activities.

10 of Draganfly’s drones will be immediately deployed to Ukraine. The company is also donating three of its drone systems to RSU. While the total size of the initial order could change due to the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine, it is expected to be as large as 200 units.

The company’s sophisticated medical response drones, manufactured in North America come equipped with Draganfly’s temperature-controlled Medical Response Payload Box, which can carry up to 35 pounds of temperature-sensitive medical supplies and equipment. It is also uniquely top-mounted to make deliveries safer and more accessible.

“We are extremely honored to work with RSU and Coldchain Delivery Systems to support those affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine,” Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell said in a press release.

Draganfly states that the drones will go toward providing critical support to Ukraine. The UAVs are designed to serve to “deliver critical supplies, equipment and visual oversight.”

This support is in line with the company’s ethos and past history supporting first responders in crisis situations. As Chell puts it, “Draganfly has a long and proud history of supporting EMS services and humanitarian aid operations globally.”

RSU has more than 300 volunteers across Ukraine and the U.S., and 10 full-time staff members currently on the ground in Ukraine. Donations will allow the organization to purchase more of Draganfly’s drones as it works to scale up its response.

For more information on Draganfly, visit www.draganfly.com.

To learn more about Revived Soldiers Ukraine, visit https://www.rsukraine.org/.

