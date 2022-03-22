 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

McDonald's, Just Eat Takeaway.com Ink Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 8:29am   Comments
Share:
McDonald's, Just Eat Takeaway.com Ink Long-Term Strategic Partnership
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. and McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) have entered into a global strategic partnership to support the McDelivery business. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com's geographic coverage, food-delivery marketplace, and 500,000 couriers worldwide support its delivery partners, such as McDonald's.
  • The partnership will elevate local partnerships between the parties, reducing complexity to innovate at scale and improve operational efficiency.
  • "We are excited to announce this new partnership with McDonald's, which represents a next step in growing a mutually beneficial food delivery business and opens the door for further growth in the markets in which the partnership is active," said Joerg Gerbig, COO of Just Eat Takeaway.com.
  • Price Action: MCD shares closed lower by 1.54% at $235.25 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD)

How Russia Is Trying To Replace McDonald's And Peppa Pig
Markets Rise Following Lower-Than-Expected Weekly Jobless Claims
Expert Ratings For McDonald's
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
This Is What Whales Are Betting On McDonald's
Russia Could Allow People To Steal Patents, Operate Closed Businesses Such As McDonald's
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Restaurants General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com