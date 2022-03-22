McDonald's, Just Eat Takeaway.com Ink Long-Term Strategic Partnership
- Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. and McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) have entered into a global strategic partnership to support the McDelivery business. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Just Eat Takeaway.com's geographic coverage, food-delivery marketplace, and 500,000 couriers worldwide support its delivery partners, such as McDonald's.
- The partnership will elevate local partnerships between the parties, reducing complexity to innovate at scale and improve operational efficiency.
- "We are excited to announce this new partnership with McDonald's, which represents a next step in growing a mutually beneficial food delivery business and opens the door for further growth in the markets in which the partnership is active," said Joerg Gerbig, COO of Just Eat Takeaway.com.
- Price Action: MCD shares closed lower by 1.54% at $235.25 on Monday.
