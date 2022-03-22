 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Washington's 'Trigger-Happy' Sanctions Could Drive Countries Away From Dollar: CNBC
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 7:51am   Comments
Share:
Washington's 'Trigger-Happy' Sanctions Could Drive Countries Away From Dollar: CNBC

The co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security states The U.S. has been “extremely trigger-happy” with stinging economic measures, and central banks may decide to diversify their portfolio of foreign reserves instead of relying heavily on the U.S. dollar, reported CNBC.

Gal Luft of the Washington-based think tank notes, “Central banks are beginning to ask questions,” he adds that they wonder if reliance on the dollar and “putting all their eggs in one basket” is a smart idea.

“The United States has extended itself, has been extremely trigger-happy when it comes to the use of sanctions and other economic punishments,” stated Gal Luft.

He stated that one in 10 countries is under U.S. sanctions. That has a cumulative effect, and as a result, we see the dollar playing less and less of a role and portfolios of central banks.

Separately, Luft said the energy market is facing “a heart attack on top of a heart attack” with Covid and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“On the one hand, you are sanctioning right and left. On the other hand, you want countries to buy your Treasuries and finance your debt. That’s not a sustainable scenario,” he mentions.

Luft states there is a realignment in the world’s energy, financial and geopolitical systems and the emergence of a “new world order.”

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

SEC Proposes Mandatory Disclosure Of Climate-Change Risks, Emissions: WSJ
Goldman Expects Interest Rate Hike By 50bps at May, June Meetings: Reuters
Fed Chair Emphasizes On More Aggressive, Tighter Monetary Policy To Curb Inflation
Central Banks Face Tough Decisions On Inflation Or Growth Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict: CNBC
Markets See Mixed Day Amid Rising Oil Prices, Treasury Yields
The Stock Market Is Looking Bullish, But When Is The Right Time To Buy?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Federal Reserve

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com