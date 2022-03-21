Myers Industries Plans Price Hike In Material Handling Segment
- Myers Industries Inc (NYSE: MYE) plans to implement price increases effective April 18, 2022, across most of its portfolio of products in the Material Handling Segment. The details of the price hike were not disclosed.
- The price rise results from high inflation and rising raw material, freight, energy, fuel, labor, and corrugated costs.
- Myers manufactures polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets.
- Price Action: MYE shares are trading higher by 1.50% at $20.26 on the last check Monday.
