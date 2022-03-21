 Skip to main content

Myers Industries Plans Price Hike In Material Handling Segment
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 2:39pm   Comments
  • Myers Industries Inc (NYSE: MYE) plans to implement price increases effective April 18, 2022, across most of its portfolio of products in the Material Handling Segment. The details of the price hike were not disclosed.
  • The price rise results from high inflation and rising raw material, freight, energy, fuel, labor, and corrugated costs.
  • Myers manufactures polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets.
  • Price Action: MYE shares are trading higher by 1.50% at $20.26 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap General

