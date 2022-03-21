 Skip to main content

Knightscope's Robot Roadshow To Take The Stage In Las Vegas

InvestorBrandNetwork  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content.
March 21, 2022 12:43pm   Comments
Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that its Robot Roadshow is landing in Las Vegas March 22 – 25, 2022. A Knightscope expert virtually attends each Roadshow landing, and visitors will have the opportunity to see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (“KSOC”) user interface in action and interact directly with each of the company’s autonomous security robots.

The announcement reads, “Knightscope’s crime-fighting robots are touring the U.S. and will be on display in Las Vegas for a limited time. Visit this space-age, NASA-like ‘pod’ and experience all the technology that is enabling these robots to help make sites safer today from Hawaii to Rhode Island. A short video of a past event hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department may be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/645787920.”

There is no charge to participate in or visit the Roadshow and available slots fill up fast, so RSVP is recommended. Sign up for an appointment at the following link: https://calendly.com/robotroadshow/

To view the full press release, visit: https://ibn.fm/dO2EL

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Knightscope.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Knightscope are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/KSCP

Image sourced from Unsplash

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

